Bruce Graff hits the first tee shot of the season at Smithers Golf and Country Club April 25. (Thom Barker photo)

Golf season in Smithers is underway

A first look at the golf course on opening day

It was ugly, my friends.

But enough about my golf game.

This morning at 10 a.m., I had the privilege of getting out with the first group to play the scenic Smithers Golf and Country Club this year.

Bruce Graff, a mine inspector with the B.C. government in Smithers, had the honour of striking the first tee shot to kick off the 2019 season.

Anyone who golfs in the north knows that conditions on opening day are not likely to be ideal. And they were not.

That being said they were pretty darn good for April 25.

Most importantly, the greens are, well, green. And they are putting pretty true, all things considered. Kudos definitely need to go out to staff for properly prepping the greens in the fall last year to be as good as they are this early.

The fairways too, were not all that bad. They were soggy in places, particularly low-lying areas, and patchy with winter-kill, but that is certainly to be expected on Day 1.

Overall, the condition of the course this early on bodes well for the season.

And, of course, I would be remiss if I did not mention the scenery. What a gem we have with this course in the Bulkley Valley. It is hard to beat the setting with its rolling landscape and Kathlyn Creek winding its way through all nestled against the backdrop of Hudson Bay Mountain.

We even saw a couple of bull moose. But, again, enough about my golf game.

The course is still a great value, too. At $48 for 18 holes and $36 for nine, try to find that down south.

The weather is looking pretty good for the weekend and John tells me there might just be a few tee times left.


Ray Sturney, part of the first foursome to play the Smithers golf course this year, tees off at #8 on April 25 while Bruce Graff and Allan Berg look on. (Thom Barker photo)

Allan Berg, part of the first foursome to play the Smithers golf course this year, putts for birdie on #18 on April 25. (Thom Barker photo)

The Smithers golf course is a gem nestled against the backdrop of Hudson Bay Mountain. (Thom Barker photo)

The tarps came off the greens April 24 in advance of opening day April 25. (Tom Best photo)

