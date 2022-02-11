Golf club seeks volunteers to help de-ice greens

The project will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.

The first green at Smithers Golf and Country Club covered with two to three inches of ice. (Thom Barker photo)

The Smithers Golf and Country Club (SGCC) is looking for volunteers to help remove ice buildup from the greens this Saturday (Feb. 12).

The club wants to take advantage of recent warm weather to get the ice off early and hopes this will lead to a better start to the season, explained Andrew L’Orsa, SGCC president.

He said the ice built up early in the fall and with the recent melt greenskeeper Murray Grasdal has plowed the greens and added a darkening agent to try to melt off the ice.

“Murray is just trying to be proactive,” L’Orsa said. “There’s just so much ice, it hasn’t cleared [the greens].”

The ice is currently two to three inches thick, a text sent out to club members said.

The problem with ice on golf greens is it can create toxic gas accumulation and/or oxygen depletion. Basically, it can suffocate the grass.

Warm temperatures for the last two weeks have created an opportunity to de-ice and the executive of the club wants to take advantage of it.

They are asking volunteers to show up at 1 p.m. Saturday and bring tools, particularly flat metal shovels, which seem to work the best for prying up the ice.



