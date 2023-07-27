Gitxsan athletes bring home gold from the North American Indigenous Games

Team BC almost sweeps four divisions of soccer

Members of the 19U male soccer team celebrate at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax last week. (Team BC/Facebook)

It was not the biggest contingent representing the Gitxsan Nation at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax from July 15 – 23, but they brought home some gold.

Athletes from New Hazelton, Gitanmaax and Kitwanga were members of the gold-medal winning Team BC 16U male, 19U male and 16U female soccer teams.

In 16U male soccer, it was Wyatt Mowatt from Gitanmaax and Leland Williams from Kitwanga who stood atop the podium at the end of the Games.

On the 19U male side, Kitwanga’s Jeriah Johnson brought home the medal.

For the girls it was Kierra Starr from New Hazelton in the winners’ circle.

The only Team BC soccer team that did not win gold was the 19U female team, but there was a bronze medal for Gitanmaax’s Tatum Jack, who was a member of that team.

Overall Team BC was second in total medal count at 161 to Saskatchewan’s 175, but BC had more golds with 53 to Saskatchewan’s 51.

OTHER RESULTS

(Community, name and best finish)

New Hazelton

Abigail Russell: 14U female basketball, eliminated, 1/4 finals

Hazelton

Cashis Skulsh: 16U male basketball, 4th place

Marshall Skulsh: 19U male volleyball, eliminated round-robin



