FILE - Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 88. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Gaylord Perry, two-time baseball Cy Young winner, dies at 84

Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991

Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84.

Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.

Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40.

Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

He had a career record of 314-255, finished with 3,554 strikeouts and used a pitching style where he doctored baseballs or made batters believe he was doctoring them. His 1974 autobiography was titled “Me and the Spitter.”

After his career, Perry founded the baseball program at Limestone College in Gaffney and was its coach for the first three years.

RELATED: Fan who caught Judge’s 62nd homer unsure what he’ll do with it

Baseball

Previous story
PODCAST: What does the NFL future look like for Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers?
Next story
Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

Just Posted

The RCMP logo outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman survives jump into Skeena River

Salmon during the Invisible Migration in a tributary in B.C.’s northwest. (Photo: Tavish Campbell)
DFO inadequately rebuilding B.C. salmon stocks: Audit

Smithers Town Hall. ((Marisca Bakker photo))
Council passes food truck request to staff for recommendation

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, Prince Rupert and Area on Nov. 30. Temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight the weather agency stated. (Black Press file photo)
Wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert, North Coast and inland areas