Gammie on Canada West All-Rookie team

Chantal Gammie of Smithers has been selected by the league’s coaches to the rookie all-star team.

WolfPack forward Chantal Gammie (number 14) was named to the Canada West all rookie team. Andrew Snucins photo

Quite the treat for the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack women’s soccer team and one of its players on Halloween.

For the first time in its history in Canada West, a WolfPack women’s soccer player has been named to the Canada West all-star team.

Forward Chantal Gammie of Smithers has been selected by the league’s coaches to the rookie all-star team.

Gammie started in all 14 of the WolfPack matches in the regular season, scoring a team high seven goals and having a team high 33 shots (19 on goal).

Head coach Kelly Shantz had these comments about her selection:

“We are thrilled to see Chantal on the Canada West All-Rookie team for 2018-19 and know that she deserves the recognition.

“I have always felt that the pure striker position is the most difficult position to be successful at the higher you progress in the game. A striker is often outnumbered by the defenders, playing with their back to the goal frequently and a target of physical play, so for a pure freshman to score seven goals against older, more experienced defenders is something for Chantal and our program to be very proud of.

“From the time I was introduced to Chantal two years ago and started watching her play, she has exhibited a knack for finding the ball in the attacking third of the field and turning it into scoring chances and she brought this determination with her to U-Sport soccer and TRU this year. Chantal’s personal fitness, training focus and superior work-rate served her very well this year while she continues her journey of learning the finer points and techniques of playing her difficult position at this elite level. The sky is the limit for development and impact on the game and our program.

“Chantal is also a valuable member of our program off the field. Quiet but with a ready smile, Chantal is solid academically, dependable in her communication and commitment, and involved in our community and campus work. We are glad she chose TRU and the WolfPack for her University career and look forward to a long relationship!”

–Submitted story.

Previous story
Canada blanks Finland 3-0, to meet U.S. in Four Nations Cup final
Next story
‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

Just Posted

Former B.C. woman charged over distressed dogs to return to Red Deer court

Defence lawyer hopes to soon resolve more than a dozen charges against B.C. woman

Gammie on Canada West All-Rookie team

Chantal Gammie of Smithers has been selected by the league’s coaches to the rookie all-star team.

Smithers kickboxer takes on world

Shogun Dojo’s Pierson Ede medals at recent Kickboxing championships held in Dublin, Ireland.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen voted parliamentarian of the year

This is the first time Cullen has won the award.

SD54 shows design plans for new Walnut Park school

Construction is expected to begin next spring secretary treasurer Dave Margerm said.

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The 68-year-old has had an undeniable impact in his 490 appearances as B.C. Lions head coach

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Another Alberta-backed pipeline in limbo following a court decision

B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Faster-growing seedlings, need for aspen to provide moose winter feed

Shooting in Surrey reveals tension over city’s plan to replace RCMP

Mounties say a 22-year-old man died in what is believed to be a targeted shooting with gang-conflict ties

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering for Paris peace forum

Some 66,000 Canadian soldiers died during the First World War, between 1914 and 1918, and a further 172,000 were wounded

Canada blanks Finland 3-0, to meet U.S. in Four Nations Cup final

Canada had a few unwell players that didn’t finish Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Swedes, but was not as hard hit by the bug as the Finns were

California gunman apparently stopped shooting to post online: officials

Social media platforms have scrubbed that and any other posts following Wednesday night’s massacre

Most Read