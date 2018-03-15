First provincial finals for BVCS

An amazing run by the Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) senior boys basketball team fell just short recently at the B.C. Boys Provincial ‘A’ Championship in Langley.
And while most teams were familiar with the Royals based on their participation in the tournament in the past number of years, nobody was aware of their new approach centred around their dominant post Saymon Loki and a tenacious defensive system.
The semi-final was a rematch of last year’s first round match-up against a much-improved number two Okanagan champion, the Similkameen Sparks. Up by two at the half, the Royals made a defensive adjustment and limited the Sparks shooting in the second half, winning 79-63. Loki was once again dominant with 44 points and 22 rebounds but it was a total team commitment to the game plan that led to the victory.
The finals saw the Royals match up against the Heritage Christian Saints, who knocked off the top-seeded Credo Christian Kodiaks in the semi-finals. Unfortunately, the Royals came out flat, missing shots and were unable to counter the athleticism of the Saints, going down 12 at the half. But like they have all year, the Royals did not quit, and brought the game back to six points with eight minutes to go. But it wasn’t to be and the Royals lost 65-53.
Loki’s dominant performance turned many heads during the tournament, earning him the attention of the media and MVP honours for the tournament. Nathan Steenhof’s clutch performances in the quarters and semi-finals earned him a second team all star. But the team’s success was not about individual performance but rather a commitment to putting the team first.
“All these players were willing to put aside everything for the sake of the team. Their commitment to each other, to team play, and to playing for the larger good was truly remarkable,” said co-coach James Horner.
For some of the players, the run ends a number of years of playing together, and the end of the tournament brought an intense mixture of joy and sadness.
“It’s been an honour to coach these guys for the past number of years. And while we’ve had a lot of success, I’m more proud of how all our players competed with integrity and class. It was a great way to end an awesome year,” said co-coach Chris Steenhof.