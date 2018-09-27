Fall leaves means it’s cross-country season

Smithers, Terrace and Hazelton runners get first season’s race in.

After the last few weeks, we all know it’s fall and the weather has been less than perfect. That said, the condition for the high school cross-country run at Riverside Park last Saturday could not have been better.

There was a beautiful blue sky, the chilliness of the early morning was warming and there was only a hint of a breeze in the air.

While only a few of the schools from around the district were in attendance, those in the race made for an exciting competition.

Smithers Secondary had the largest squad and dominated the final standings. Of the 28 runners, 16 were from the local school. The remainder were from smaller squads out of Terrace and Hazelton.

Smithers showed that it will be a force to contend with for the next few years as they took the top three spots in three of the four divisions.

Gregory Baxter started the assault as he broke the tape first for the Junior Boys, followed shortly by Greyson Gould and Salish MacDonald in the Junior Boys division.

For the Junior Girls, Bridie Hikisch led attack followed by Chloe Williston, Darah Gillis and Caitlyn Gillis.

In the Senior Girls it was a similar result with Cara Brawdy leading the way followed by Zoe Hallman, Mia Recknell and Emily Coldwell.

The Senior Boys ran into a bit more competition as the Centennial Christian School of Terrace duo of Connor and Owen Block dominated over locals Jesse Smids and River Stokes DeYoung.

Smithers coach Jody Barber was pleased with the results of the competition.

“The trails were in good condition, but as always, this is a tough sport and everyone who gutted it out today showed excellent perseverance and determination,” she said.

She explained that while it is still early in the schedule, it was the second race for many of the runners this season and they would continue to compete within the Zone until the Zone Championships in Terrace on Oct. 20.

Regional teams next see action Sept. 30 when some head to Vanderhoof and Oct. 8 in Kispiox. The provincial meet will be held in Nanaimo on Nov. 3.

sports@Interior-News.com

 

Coach Jody Barber urges on one of her charges as she heads to the finish. Tom Best photo

Bridie Hikisch charges to the finish to win the Junior Girls division on the race. Tom Best photo

