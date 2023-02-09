Jr Girls Basketball. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Ebenezer hosts and wins JR Girls ‘B’ Basketball Zones

Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School hosted and won the Junior Girls ‘B’ Basketball Zones tournament last weekend.

It was a close game in the finals but ECRS pulled ahead for the win over Bulkley Valley Christian School 29-26. Houstan Christian School took 3rd place and Centennial Christian School went home in 4th place.

Team All Stars:

Houstan Christian School: Brielle Jaarsma #33

Skeena Middle School: Victoria Stanley #4

Centennial Christian School: Ayla Black #3

Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary: Amaleia Pennier #8

Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary School: Tymeko Collmsan #3

Bulkley Valley Christian School: Emma-Reese Lewis #3

Ebenezer Canadian Reformed: Megan Moes #2

Tournament MVP Miriam Penninga #8, scored 19 points in the final game.

