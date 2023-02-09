Ebenezer hosts and wins JR Girls ‘B’ Basketball Zones

Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School hosted and won the Junior Girls ‘B’ Basketball Zones tournament last weekend.
It was a close game in the finals but ECRS pulled ahead for the win over Bulkley Valley Christian School 29-26. Houstan Christian School took 3rd place and Centennial Christian School went home in 4th place.
Team All Stars:
Houstan Christian School: Brielle Jaarsma #33
Skeena Middle School: Victoria Stanley #4
Centennial Christian School: Ayla Black #3
Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary: Amaleia Pennier #8
Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary School: Tymeko Collmsan #3
Bulkley Valley Christian School: Emma-Reese Lewis #3
Ebenezer Canadian Reformed: Megan Moes #2
Tournament MVP Miriam Penninga #8, scored 19 points in the final game.