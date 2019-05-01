‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Jason Botchford, sports writer based out of Vancouver, died at the age of 48. (@1040Patcast/Twitter)

His tremendous passion for the game of hockey, respected professionalism and ability to reach Vancouver Canucks’ fans are some of Jason Botchford’s qualities being remembered by the hockey world since word of his death on Wednesday.

Botchford died of apparent heart failure this weekend.

News of his sudden death spread quickly Wednesday, following a statement release by his family which includes his wife, Kathryn, and three children.

Fans, hockey players and colleagues took to social media to share their well wishes for Botchford’s family while reflecting on his successful career as a sports writer and the mark he leaves behind in the National Hockey League.

I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Jason Botchford’s passing. A true professional and a kind man. My heartfelt condolences to his family — Elias Pettersson (@_EPettersson) May 1, 2019

I am shattered. Just sitting here in a daze. I have lost the best podcasting partner a guy could ask for. Botch was also a friend, colleague, travelling companion & a driving force in #Canucks coverage. So many great memories. My sincerest sympathy to his family. #ripbotch 💔 — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) May 1, 2019

Shocked to hear the sad news about Jason Botchford. A well respected journalist I felt that I connected with on a personal level.

Thoughts are with his loved ones in this difficult time. Rest In Peace — Eddie Lack🇸🇪 (@eddielack) May 1, 2019

(2/2) Jason spoke/wrote about the team with exuberance. You could tell from his articles and TSN 1040 appearances that he wanted the #Canucks to be winners so badly. It bums me out to know he won't be around when they finally win a Stanley Cup. He'll be sorely missed. #ripbotch — Adam Graham (@adam_graham) May 1, 2019

Stunned and saddened by the loss of colleague Jason Botchford. Although we often disagreed, Jason’s talent and passion as a writer were undeniable. His clarity and conviction as a reporter allowed him to connect with readers like few others. My heart goes out to Jason’s family. — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) May 1, 2019

Jason Botchford was a legend. He made every Canucks fan feel like they had a voice, and that their voice counted. He presented the human side of our players like no other writer. He interacted with his fans with humour and humility, and we'll never see his like again. Gutted. pic.twitter.com/1XLTefCcj6 — Disco Stu (@TheDiscoStu) May 1, 2019

Knowing and working with Jason Botchford was a profound privilege in my life. Susan and I will never cease to pray for him, Kat and his three beautiful children. — Tony Gallagher (@tg_gman) May 1, 2019

Statement on behalf of the Vancouver Canucks pic.twitter.com/HoEtyzDMI4 — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) May 1, 2019

