Double gold for Langley’s Yee

Middle distance runner from South Hazelton leaves Langley as most decorated Trinity Western track and field athlete

About the only thing that went wrong — and that is probably not even the right word to use — is missing the record for the women’s 3,000m race by four seconds.

“It would have been nice to get the record,” admitted Trinity Western Spartans middle distance runner Regan Yee. “It would have been the cherry on top.”

Instead, Yee had to settle for bringing home a pair of gold medals from the U Sports national championships over the weekend in Windsor, Ont.

Yee won both the 1500m race and 3000m race and she finishes her five-year Spartans career as the most decorated TWU athlete with three gold and five overall medals at the national level.

She felt good heading into the weekend.

She won the 3000m on the first day, with a time of 9:08.99 and followed that up with a 4:24.92 the next day in the 1500m.

“I have seemed to be nervous for races this semester, but for this race, I tried to focus on having fun and appreciating that I am here at my last race, my last track meet, and just try to have fun with it,” she said. “And I think it helped a lot.”

Yee arrived to Langley from South Hazelton, a small village in northern B.C.

“I just wanted to keep progressing in the sport and stay consistent,” she said about her goals coming to TWU.

And she has done just that and while her time at the university level has come to a close, more opportunity awaits Yee, who turns 23 this summer.

“I feel like I have had a good career at Trinity Western but (am) definitely ready for the next step,” she said.

And that next step is a big one with Yee setting her sights on running for Canada at the 2020 Olympics.

To work towards that, Yee will continue to train under her Mark Bomba, who also coached her at TWU.

Yee also plans on putting her schooling to use, following the Olympics, with ambitions to become a high school math and social studies teacher.

Relay team medals

In addition to Yee’s double gold, the Spartans 4×800 relay team was also able to find the podium in Windsor.

The team of Adam Marshall, Tyler Dejong, Levi Neufeld and James Lam took bronze with a time of 7:38.05. The time was also a new Spartans record.

Three of the four runners — Marshall, Dejong and Lam — are from Langley while Neufeld is from Winnipeg.

Marshall and Dejong are Brookswood graduates and Lam attended Walnut Grove.


