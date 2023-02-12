Day 3 schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

The following is the schedule for Day 3 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre
FEBRUARY 13, 2023
WOMEN’S DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
8 a.m. Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh)
11 a.m. Haisla (Kitamaat) vs Prince Rupert
2:30 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) vs Massett (New Aiyansh)
6:30 p.m. Similkameen vs Hesquiaht
9:30 p.m. (Winner of Gitga’at vs Massett) vs Vancouver
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
8 a.m. Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) vs Laxgalts’ap(Greenville)
9:30 a.m. Gitxsan (New Hazelton) vs Nuxalk (Bella Coola)
11 a.m. Prince Rupert vs Massett
6:30 p.m. (Winner of Gitmidiik vs Laxgalts’ap) vs Heiltsuk (Bella Bella)
SENIORS DIVISION
All games will be played in the main gym
1 p.m. Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) vs Prince Rupert
2:30 p.m. Gitxsan (New Hazelton) vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh)
4 p.m. Massett vs Haisla (Kitamaat)
8 p.m. Burnaby vs (Winner of Heilsuk vs Prince Rupert)
9:30 p.m. Skidegate vs Similkameen
MASTERS DIVISION
All games will be played in the arena
9:30 a.m. Gitwinksihlkw vs Haisla (Kitamaat)
1 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh)
4 p.m. Prince Rupert vs Gingolx (Kincolith)
8 p.m. Massett vs Gitxsan (Hazelton)