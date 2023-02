The following is the schedule for Day 1 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

FEBRUARY 11, 2023

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

11 a.m. Metlakatla BC vs Kincolith

2:30 p.m. Kitamaat vs Hartley Bay

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

1 p.m. Hazelton vs Kitkatla

4 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Kitamaat