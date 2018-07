Registration still open for kids to get into local soccer star Dan Imhof’s soccer camp.

Bulkley Valley Soccer (BVSS) and former Canadian national team player Dan Imhof are running their popular soccer camp and academy again this summer.

It is not too late to sign up for the soccer academy, which runs from July 9 to Aug. 1. Information is available on the BVSS website (bvsoccer.ca/about/news/dan-imhof-soccer-academy) or from Dan’s Source for Sports.

The camp is sponsored by the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. Without their support, it wouldn’t be possible.

–Submitted article.