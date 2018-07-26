Dan Hamhuis signs two-year deal with Nashville Predators

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Dallas Stars defenseman Dan Hamhuis plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. The unnatural motion of skating causes abdominal injuries that require surgery, but the recovery time is drastically different from player to player. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Smithers native Dan Hamhuis signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Wednesday the team announced.

Hambuis will earn $1.5 million in the 2018-19 season and $1 million in 2019-20.

The 35 year-old defencemen will be returning “home” as he started his NHL career in Nashville. The Predators selected Hambuis 12th overall in the 2001 NHL Draft. The blueliner played his first 483 games for the franchise before moving on to the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars.

Over his career Hambuis has put up 343 points in 1,030 regular season games and 21 points in 62 post-season games.

Hambuis scored three goals and had 21 assists last season in Dallas.