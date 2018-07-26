FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Dallas Stars defenseman Dan Hamhuis plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. The unnatural motion of skating causes abdominal injuries that require surgery, but the recovery time is drastically different from player to player. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Dan Hamhuis signs two-year deal with Nashville Predators

Dan Hamhuis is going home.

Smithers native Dan Hamhuis signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Wednesday the team announced.

Hambuis will earn $1.5 million in the 2018-19 season and $1 million in 2019-20.

The 35 year-old defencemen will be returning “home” as he started his NHL career in Nashville. The Predators selected Hambuis 12th overall in the 2001 NHL Draft. The blueliner played his first 483 games for the franchise before moving on to the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars.

Over his career Hambuis has put up 343 points in 1,030 regular season games and 21 points in 62 post-season games.

Hambuis scored three goals and had 21 assists last season in Dallas.

Previous story
Bulkley Valley adult soccer sees big enrolment
Next story
GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Just Posted

Sockeye return estimate on Skeena nearly triples

First open commercial fishing for wild B.C. sockeye on the Skeena River 2018 began July 24

Dan Hamhuis signs two-year deal with Nashville Predators

Dan Hamhuis is going home.

$1.3 million Witset RV Park and Campground grand opening Friday

Tours from local guides at the museum and performance by ‘Ewk Hiyah Hozdli Dance Group.

Witset votes to keep agreement for Coastal GasLink pipeline

Witset said it will receive $55.4 million in payments over the life of the project.

Smithers named 20th most active city in Canada

Travel site Expedia has named Smithers the 20th most active city in Canada.

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read