Czech Republic, England advance at lacrosse world championship in B.C.

Austria held off Mexico 11-10 in the placement round at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Six teams remain in the hunt for the Cockerton Cup as the Championship Bracket began on Tuesday at Langley Events Centre, site of the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship.

The 20 teams concluded the round-robin portion of the event on Monday, splitting into eight teams in the Championship Bracket while the other dozen were sent to the Placement Bracket.

On the Championship side, England and the Czech Republic were both winners on Tuesday, advancing to now play Israel and the United States, respectively.

As the top two teams through pool play, Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners in Thursday’s semifinal round.

Since the first tournament in 2003, Canada has won all four gold medals and is undefeated in all games.

@WILC2019 Day 6 | Final Scores:

Czech Republic 🇨🇿 17 Netherlands 🇳🇱 6

Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 12 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 10

Slovakia 🇸🇰 21 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 4

Austria 🇦🇹 11 Mexico 🇲🇽 10

Sweden 🇸🇪 12 Switzerland 🇨🇭 11

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 15 Finland 🇫🇮 6 — World Lacrosse (@worldlaxsport) September 25, 2019

Championship Bracket

After a tight first quarter, the Czech Republic used a dominant 30 minutes to advance over the Netherlands.

The Czech team was up 2-0 through one and after extending the lead to 7-2 at the half, put the game out of reach with eight goals in the third, winning 17-6 over the Netherlands.

Petr Poupe led the balanced attack with three goals and seven points with Jiri Kostal scoring four times and setting up a pair. They were among a group of six Czech players with at least four points apiece.

Ross Parsons (three goals, four points) and Richard Haan (two goals, three points) were the top scorers for the Dutch.

Finland scored the first goal and then the last five but everything in between was all England as they won 15-6.

The teams were tied at a goal apiece through 15 minutes before the English put the game to bed with an 8-0 second quarter.

Lyndon Bunio (three goals, four assists) and Matt Marsh (three goals, one assist) each had hat tricks while Nate Clare scored a goal and six assists and Caleb Kueber had two goals and four assists.

Roope Jokela (two goals, two assists) and Jimi Wiren (two goals, one assist) were Finland’s top scorers.

Placement Bracket

Mason Suppanz and Adrian Balasch scored less than a minute apart to break a 9-9 tie as Austria held off Mexico 11-10.

The Mexicans led 6-4 and after Austria went on a 5-0 run to take a three-goal lead, they rallied to tie the score at nine but could overcome a fourth-quarter deficit for a second time.

Klaus Hauer had a hat trick to go along with four assists and Balasch and Rintaro Fujita both had two goals and five points. Mexico countered with four goals and seven points courtesy of Connor Simon while Charlie Frattini III and Juan Contreras scored two goals and rive points apiece.

Mexican goaltender Manuel Chavez made 42 saves on 53 shots.

READ MORE: VIDEO: A moment to remember during day three of the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship

Noah Hoselton (five goals), Samuel Postma (four goals) and Taylor Embury (three goals) combined for a dozen goals and 16 points as Slovakia trounced Costa Rica 21-4.

Sean Panora had a hand in all four of the Costa Rica goals, scoring three times and setting up Ruben Guillermo Rodriguez Rodriguez for the other.

It was a game of runs between Scotland and Hong Kong and when the final whistle sounded, it was Scotland earning the 12-10 victory.

Hong Kong had one six-goal run and a pair of two-goal runs but Scotland used a 7-0 spurt of their own spanning the second and third quarters to prevail.

Thomas Moffatt (five goals, two assists) and Iain Vickers (four goals, three assists) powered the Scottish attack with both players posting seven-point games. Craig McFeeters earned the victory with 26 saves on 30 shots after entering the game in the second quarter.

Bryan David Houghton led Hong Kong with a goal and six points and Wesley See Hon Wong and Evan Robert Ming-Yan Mok-Lamme each had a pair of goals and five points.

And in the final game of the Placement Bracket on Tuesday, Sweden held off Switzerland 12-11.

Kevin Powers notched what turned out to be the winning goal with just over five minutes to play, one of five goals he scored in the game. Thomas Johnson also scored five goals for Sweden, while adding three helpers. Jimmy Blomgren finished with two goals and two assists.

Matthew Trautman led the Swiss with four goals and six points and Lukas Heri added two goals and three assists. Hans Fluehmann set up four of the Switzerland goals.

READ MORE: VIDEO: World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship begins in Langley

READ MORE: Canada continues to win at world indoor lacrosse championships in Langley

Photos courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Czech Republic used a dominant 30 minutes to advance over the Netherlands in the championship round at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Finland scored the first goal and then the last five but everything in between was all England as they won 15-6 in the championship round at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Hong Kong had one six-goal run and a pair of two-goal runs but Scotland used a 7-0 spurt of their own spanning the second and third quarters to prevail in the placement round at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Slovakia trounced Costa Rica 21-4 (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)