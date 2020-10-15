Curling club delays season start

The board said due to COVID-19 they felt obligated to make the difficult decision

Last year just prior to the cancellation of curling season, David Mould was honoured by Curl BC as the province’s volunteer of the year. (File photo)

Curling season has been put on hold.

“Due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and the rising number of cases in the province, the Smithers Curling Club executive has made the difficult decision to delay the start of the 2020/2021 curling season,” the Smithers Curling Club posted on its website.

It said they did not take the decision lightly and would review it on Nov. 3.

If and when a shortened season does begin, it will be under modified rules as prescribed by Curl BC, the provincial governing body for the sport.

These include: physical distancing, only three players in on any given shot, only one sweeper between the T-lines and avoiding shouting. Masks are currently optional.

Curl BC also provided three options for achieving the three-player rule.

The first involves players taking turns sitting out entire ends.

Option two has one curler being rotated out for each stone.

The third option would rotate a player in to sweep for each set of two stones.

Last year’s season was cut short by the pandemic along with the cancellation of the Women’s World Curling Championships in Prince George.

Just prior to the cancellation, David Mould, long-time curling club volunteer in numerous capacities, was honoured by Curl BC as the province’s volunteer of the year.

Gord and Debbie Judzentis were also recognized for their service to the provincial board.



