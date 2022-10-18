Cross Country Race

Ten schools participate in district wide run on Oct. 13 in Riverside Park

Ten schools participated in a district wide cross country run on Oct. 13 at Riverside Park in Smithers including: St. Joseph’s School (SJ), Walnut Park (Wal), Muheim (Mu), Telkwa, Silverthorne, Twain Sullivan (Twain), Heartwood (HW), La Grande-ourse, BV Christian (BVCS) and Houston Christian (HCS).

Results of the top four from each category:

Boys 8 and under

1st David Ellis – BVCS

2nd Myles Rosenberger – HW

3rd Bowden Keller – HW

4th Jaxon Vinnish – SJ

Girls 8 and under

1st Avoira Coupe – Mu

2nd – Addison Mayer -HCS

3rd – Eloise Howard – Mu

4th Maria Zoller – Mu

Boys 9 and 10

1st Max Meyer – Mu

2nd – Ethan Rosenberger – HW

3rd – Linken Jaspers – Twain

4th Sawyer Preston – Mu

Girls 9 and 10

1st – Quinn Jaarsma – HCS

2nd Elise Murdoch – Mu

3rd Brooke Hamhuis – BVCS

4th Saffy Hall – Mu

Boys 11 and up

1st Issac Cullen – Wal

2nd Elliot Cullen – Wal

3rd Kalum Anderson – Wal

4th David Onvora – HCS

Girls 11 and up

1st Sadie Durnin – SJ

2nd Brynn Garland – Wal

3rd April Perley – Mu

4th Mila Stasiuk – Mu

Smithers