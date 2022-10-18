Cross Country Race

Ten schools participated in a district wide cross country run on Oct. 13 at Riverside Park in Smithers including: St. Joseph’s School (SJ), Walnut Park (Wal), Muheim (Mu), Telkwa, Silverthorne, Twain Sullivan (Twain), Heartwood (HW), La Grande-ourse, BV Christian (BVCS) and Houston Christian (HCS).
Results of the top four from each category:
Boys 8 and under
1st David Ellis – BVCS
2nd Myles Rosenberger – HW
3rd Bowden Keller – HW
4th Jaxon Vinnish – SJ
Girls 8 and under
1st Avoira Coupe – Mu
2nd – Addison Mayer -HCS
3rd – Eloise Howard – Mu
4th Maria Zoller – Mu
Boys 9 and 10
1st Max Meyer – Mu
2nd – Ethan Rosenberger – HW
3rd – Linken Jaspers – Twain
4th Sawyer Preston – Mu
Girls 9 and 10
1st – Quinn Jaarsma – HCS
2nd Elise Murdoch – Mu
3rd Brooke Hamhuis – BVCS
4th Saffy Hall – Mu
Boys 11 and up
1st Issac Cullen – Wal
2nd Elliot Cullen – Wal
3rd Kalum Anderson – Wal
4th David Onvora – HCS
Girls 11 and up
1st Sadie Durnin – SJ
2nd Brynn Garland – Wal
3rd April Perley – Mu
4th Mila Stasiuk – Mu