Girls 8 and under were the second ones to run. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Cross Country Race

Ten schools participate in district wide run on Oct. 13 in Riverside Park

Ten schools participated in a district wide cross country run on Oct. 13 at Riverside Park in Smithers including: St. Joseph’s School (SJ), Walnut Park (Wal), Muheim (Mu), Telkwa, Silverthorne, Twain Sullivan (Twain), Heartwood (HW), La Grande-ourse, BV Christian (BVCS) and Houston Christian (HCS).

Results of the top four from each category:

Boys 8 and under

1st David Ellis – BVCS

2nd Myles Rosenberger – HW

3rd Bowden Keller – HW

4th Jaxon Vinnish – SJ

Girls 8 and under

1st Avoira Coupe – Mu

2nd – Addison Mayer -HCS

3rd – Eloise Howard – Mu

4th Maria Zoller – Mu

Boys 9 and 10

1st Max Meyer – Mu

2nd – Ethan Rosenberger – HW

3rd – Linken Jaspers – Twain

4th Sawyer Preston – Mu

Girls 9 and 10

1st – Quinn Jaarsma – HCS

2nd Elise Murdoch – Mu

3rd Brooke Hamhuis – BVCS

4th Saffy Hall – Mu

Boys 11 and up

1st Issac Cullen – Wal

2nd Elliot Cullen – Wal

3rd Kalum Anderson – Wal

4th David Onvora – HCS

Girls 11 and up

1st Sadie Durnin – SJ

2nd Brynn Garland – Wal

3rd April Perley – Mu

4th Mila Stasiuk – Mu

Smithers

 

Avoira Coupe from Muheim Elementary took first place in the 8 and under group. (Marisca Bakker photo)

