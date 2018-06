About 30 cyclists met at the Smithers Farmers’ Market to ride out along the highway to Laidlaw Road.

On Saturday, June 2 as part of Bike-to-Work Week, a group of about 30 cyclists met at the Smithers Farmers’ Market to ride out along the highway to Laidlaw Road, where refreshments supplied by Rustica Bakery and an explanation of the progress of the Cycle 16 trail were provided.

The police escort ensured safety along the high traffic corridor of Highway 16.