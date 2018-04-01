Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

The NHL fined defenceman Ian Cole of the Columbus Blue Jackets US$5,000 for a dangerous trip Sunday.
Cole was fined the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for tripping Vancouver forward Brandon Sutter in the second period of the Canucks’ 5-4 overtime win Saturday night.
Columbus’ Ian Cole fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter.
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 1, 2018
Cole was assessed a minor tripping penalty on the play.
The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The Canadian Press