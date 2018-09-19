Clubs day for sports curious

Although there did not seem to be as many groups and teams at the annual Clubs Day, the consensus was that it was still a worthwhile opportunity for organizations to get out and show themselves to the general public.

One attendee said that many of the fall activities were already underway due to the nature of this year’s calendar and therefore might not have felt that having a presence at the event was worthwhile.

Many of the regulars were there, of course. Host Smithers Saltos Gymnastics did steady business registering new and returning youngsters. Some sports that will have to wait a bit longer in order to get started, such as skiing in its many forms, were busy answering questions mostly from parents with young children who might want to get started.

Pool and Recreation centre staff were available to answer questions about the many programs they have on offer.

Bulkley Valley Otters Swim Club officials were more than satisfied with the number of registrations that they actually took in and the number of inquiries that they were able to answer in particular about their adult masters program.