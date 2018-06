BVCS banquet after tournament with 132 golfers raises $1,500 for Harris and Yuen families.

Smithers Golf & Country Club hosted 132 golfers on May 26 for the 14th annual Bulkley Valley Christian School Golf Tournament.

The four-man scramble attracted golfers from around the Bulkley Valley, Prince George, and Hazelton, with local sponsorships raising nearly $40,000 for BVCS capital projects.

The Huck-a-Ball event during the 160-person banquet raised $1,500 for the Cache and Kim Harris family, as well as Cliff and Beth Yuen’s family.