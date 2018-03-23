Carnival a trip around the world on skates

Smithers Figure Skating Club is never afraid to pull out all the stops in its year end productions.

The Smithers Figure Skating Club is never afraid to pull out all of the stops in its year end productions and this year was no exception.

Carnival — around the world was a celebration of different musical and dance styles that come from many of the different cultures that have influenced the way we like to rejoice in, especially at this time of year. We can all think of the Carnaval de Quebec and the Rio de Janeiro Carnival but many other places have their own particular festivals of celebration. We were able to experience a little bit of that at the Civic Center.

Each of the 14 numbers in the show had a theme based on a nation or a music or dance style.

Coach Deb Portman was the director of the production and showed an amazing breadth of knowledge in putting together a highly entertaining evening.

While the show was a showcase for the talent and hard work of the skaters, it was also a chance for all to exhibit some of the very positive developments that all have had during the season.

Portman said that there were around 50 skaters in the show ranging in age from four-and-a-half to 18.

“It was great. The kids did a wonderful job and there was lots of help out there, lots of volunteers,” she said.

“We have a range of athletes and they love to skate. This season the kids have done amazing. We had a big group at regionals and they did very well there. Looking at these kids now, it’s very gratifying to see how much they have improved. That was why tonight was so great. I just loved watching it.”

One member of the club graduates this year. Chantal Gammie has been with the program for 12 years and now moves on to university.

Gammie completed the highest freeskate level of the Skate Canada program as well as being a gifted multi-sport athlete. In the fall she will attend Thompson Rivers University on a soccer scholarship.

The final production was an exciting number which featured all members from beginner to experienced.

Once in a while, a skater need some help. There was always someone there to lend a hand.