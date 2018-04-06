Canucks’ rookie centre, Adam Gaudette, 21, won the Hobey Baker Award for top collegiate ice hockey player (via @GoNUmhockey/Twitter)

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Gaudette led the NCAA in goals, points and points per game in 38 games for Northeastern University

Vancouver Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette will be the 38th recipient of the Hobey Baker Award, the award’s foundation announced Friday.

The honour is awarded to the top National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s ice hockey player.

Drafted 149th overall in the fifth round in 2015, Gaudette recorded 30 goals and 30 assists in 38 games this season, with 1.58 points per game. The 21-year-old American leads the NCAA in goals, points and points per game.

In the 2017-18 NCAA season, Gaudette has been named Hockey East Player of the Year, Hockey East Scoring Champion, Hockey East First All-Star Team, and Most Valuable Player in the Beanpot Tournament. He was also named an American Hockey Coaches Association All-American on Friday.

Gaudette signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks on March 26 and has played four NHL games, amassing zero points and a plus one rating.

Previous story
Opponents reflect on Sedins’ careers ahead of final game
Next story
B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

Just Posted

Greyhound freight delivery to continue

Bus service still scheduled to end, but freight and delivery continuing says Greyhound.

Mega Cross this weekend finishes season for snowboarders

Ages of participants on Hudson Bay Mtn range from as young as five to over 60.

Fishing lake pumped for mine

Centerra Gold pumping Philip Lake for Mount Milligan Mine since February after Province approved.

Province planning to protect Bulkley Valley mountain goat habitat

Bulkley Valley last in area to get order because its population is at lowest risk: biologist.

Hazelton Secondary connecting geothermal heating

Coast Mountains School District 82 gets $1.12 million for upgrades.

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for eighth after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Gaudette led the NCAA in goals, points and points per game in 38 games for Northeastern University

B.C. firm tied to Facebook scandal got $100K from feds in 2017

AggregateIQ received the one-time contribution from the National Research Council

Opponents reflect on Sedins’ careers ahead of final game

‘Pretty cool when you get to play against guys that you’ve watched and looked up to’

Most Read