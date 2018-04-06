Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Canada won gold Friday in the Commonwealth Games women’s artistic gymnastics team final.

Ellie Black of Halifax, Isabela Onyshko of Minnedosa, Man., Jade Chrobok of Toronto, Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., and Brittany Rogers of Calgary finished ahead of runner-up England and Australia at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

It’s Canada’s first women’s team gymnastics gold at the Games since 1990.

The women had to watch England and Australia before finding out which medal they won.

“It was nerve-racking watching,” Black said. “These teams are so great. It’s an incredible feeling to know that we went out and did our job today, and I’m really proud of this team.”

Black and Onyshko were part of the Canadian team that narrowly missed the medal podium four years ago, finishing fourth in Glasgow.

Zach Clay of Coquitlam, B.C., Rene Cournoyer of Repentigny, Que., Scott Morgan of Vancouver, Cory Paterson of Montreal, and Jackson Payne of Calgary won silver Thursday behind winner England and runner-up Scotland.

The Canadian men won bronze four years ago.

The Canadian Press

