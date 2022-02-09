Canada's Steven Dubois celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final

Canadian Steven Dubois has won a silver medal in the men’s 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics.

The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia.

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal.

Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time medallist Charles Hamelin, 37, and Pascal Dion, 27, both failed to make it beyond the semifinals.

More to come.

—The Canadian Press

Olympics

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

Just Posted

The Tenh Dẕetle Conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
Mount Edziza Conservancy in Tahltan territory renamed to Ice Mountain (Tenh Dẕetle)

A photo from a Dec. 2021 demonstration outside the BC Legislature building in Victoria. Gidimt’en Checkpoint group has submitted a report about the ongoing dispute on Wet’suwet’en territory in northwest B.C. to a UN expert panel looking into Militarization of Indigenous lands. (Black Press file photo)
Northwest B.C. pipeline opposition group submits report on militarization of Indigenous land to UN panel

(File photo)
Gov’t gives thumbs down to proposed mine north of Smithers

Crews erecting the Highway of Tears memorial totem pole at a pullout off Hwy 16, on Kitsumkalum territory just west of Terrace in 2020. Krista Fox will be visiting the totem pole in Terrace ahead of her 10-month long walk across Canada, commencing from Victoria. (File photo)
Saskatchewan woman walking across Canada for MMIWG to stop by northwest B.C.