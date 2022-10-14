Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, centre, leaves the field after getting injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Davies, who had to be helped off the field after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner

Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, centre, leaves the field after getting injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Davies, who had to be helped off the field after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner

Canadian star Alphonso Davies back training with Bayern Munich after blow to head

Davies was diagnosed with a “cranial bruise” in taking a boot to the face

Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich.

While Friday was officially a day off from training, Bayern said Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry — who all missed Bayern’s 4-2 Champions League win Wednesday at Czechia’s Viktoria Plzen — and goalkeeper Johannes Schenk trained with head coach Julian Nagelsmann, assistant coach Dino Toppmoller and head of fitness Holger Broich.

Davies was diagnosed with a “cranial bruise” in taking a boot to the face in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund last Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton was hurt in the 45th minute at Signal Iduna Park in challenging Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s foot connected with the Canadian’s face, not the ball. Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face.

He received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action.

Dortmund rallied to tie the game 2-2 on goals in the 74th and 95th minute after Bayern went up 2-0.

Third-place Bayern, which has not given a timeline for Davies’ return to action, hosts second-place Freiburg on Sunday at Allianz Arena.

RELATED: Coach ponders injuries, form and playing time for Canada’s soccer roster

soccerWorld Cup

Previous story
THE MOJ: Canucks adopt philosophy of making a good offence their best defence

Just Posted

Minister of Housing David Eby makes a campaign stop in Smithers to explain his Housing Plan and meet with NDP members. Shown here with Mayor Gladys Atrill (left) and MLA Nathan Cullen, far right. (Facebook photo)
Minister of Housing, David Eby, makes a stop in Smithers while campaigning in the north

Smithers saw the sharpest increase in average home sale prices in northern B.C. in the first nine months of 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Average home sale price skyrockets in Smithers

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage