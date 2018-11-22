Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Former Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista has a new namesake buzzing around, thanks to a scientist at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Entomologist Bob Anderson has dubbed a newly discovered species of beetle Sicoderus bautistai after the MLB all-star.

Anderson decided to name the insect — known as a weevil for its long snout — after Bautista because of the dramatic bat-flip home run that propelled the Jays to the American League Championship Series in 2015.

RELATED: Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

The avid sports fan had been watching the game with his daughter and wanted to immortalize the moment.

“It was one of those moments in Toronto baseball sort of lore where he hit this big home run,” Anderson said Thursday from Ottawa, where the museum is located. “And I thought what a great way to kind of recognize his contributions to Blue Jay baseball and to Canadian baseball, really, as a whole.”

Scientists often look to where a species was found or what it does when choosing a name, Anderson said.

He’s personally named about 120 weevils over his career. One species is named after the father of Canadian author Margaret Atwood, whose father was an entomologist.

“One of the nice things about this is that you have some latitude to do something kind of quirky,” he said.

“(Naming) sort of builds on a history and the names tell little stories.”

The Sicoderus bautistai is a tiny black weevil that is found in the Dominican Republic, Bautista’s home country.

There isn’t much known about the insects because they’re relatively rare, Anderson said, but they likely feed on tropical trees or vines.

Bautista, meanwhile, has fed on opposing pitchers. He has hit 344 home runs since making his MLB debut in 2004.

The 38-year-old played in Toronto from 2009 to 2017 before jumping between the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s currently a free agent.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Just Posted

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic

Mz Judged 2018

Video and photos from the Mz Judged fundraiser for Northern Society of Domestic Peace.

Push for local involvement in new Mills construction

New Mills Memorial project in $400 million range

Cleaning up for Movember

Instead of just bristling at the trash around town, Agnes Pion is taking out the trash for a cause.

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Guay annouced his retirement after hearing eteran teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis had crashed

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Exclusive: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Provincial red tape denies Cariboo family access to home, ranch land

B.C. family hasn’t had road access to private land for 1.5 years due to dispute with Province

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Most Read