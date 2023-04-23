Manitoba skip Jennifer Jones looks on while playing Team Canada during the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Jones and Brent Laing suffered their first loss of the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday in South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba skip Jennifer Jones looks on while playing Team Canada during the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Jones and Brent Laing suffered their first loss of the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday in South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada’s Jones, Laing suffer first loss at world mixed doubles curling championship

Duo fell to Estonia on Sunday

Canada’s Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing suffered their first loss of the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday (April 23) in South Korea.

The duo fell 7-4 to Estonia’s Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill.

Holding a 4-3 edge after the sixth end, the Canadians surrendered a deuce in the seventh. Down 5-4 with the hammer in the eighth, Jones was light with her last-rock draw to the four-foot in an effort to tie the game and Estonia stole two to pad the victory.

“It was disappointing, but we know what we’re capable of and we know there is room for improvement,” Jones said. “We learned a lot about the ice and rocks and we’re going to keep trying to get better as the week goes on.”

Canada enjoyed some early momentum with a deuce in the first end and having a 3-1 lead after three. However, that lead disappeared with singles in each of the next two, including a stolen one in the fifth from Estonia.

“They’re a good team,” Laing said. “But we had that game kind of in control and we missed the bad one in the fifth and they got a steal that got it close. But that’s not the story of the game.

“All the credit to them, they won, but we kind of let it get away a little bit.”

Canada opened round-robin play with a pair of wins over Scotland and the Netherlands on Saturday.

The Canadians will have another two-game day on Monday, taking on Italy in the morning draw and Australia in the evening draw.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian women qualify for CONCACAF Under-20 Championship with win over El Salvador
Next story
‘This is his time’: O’Reilly demonstrating priceless playoff value for Maple Leafs

Just Posted

Kitimat environmental groups accuse CGL of hindering the natural movement of amphibians with their barrier installed along migration routes. (Photo courtesy of Kitimat Valley Naturalists and Douglas Channel Watch)
CGL pipeline disrupts amphibian migration: Kitimat environmental groups

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

Flautists, at the Pacific Northwest Music Festival, on April 20, 2023, at Knox United Church in Terrace. (Staff photo)
Viruses and volcanoes: Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns against all odds

Prince Rupert Port Authority CEO Shaun Stevenson speaks to reporters on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the port for a green expansion announcement with the provincial government. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
B.C. expands green innovation initiative to Prince Rupert port

Pop-up banner image