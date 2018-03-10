James Gemmell practices at West Fraser Centre while in Quesnel prior to the Paralymic Games. Melanie Law photo

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

Quesnel resident and Canada’s Para Hockey Team defenceman opened the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games with a 17-0 victory over Sweden in Gangneung, South Korea.

With the 17 goals, Canada has now scored 991 since Hockey Canada took over the sledge hockey program in 2004.

The offensive barrage was sparked by Tyler McGregor’s (Forest, Ont.) four goals, including the first of the game, which was his 100th career point.

Bryan Sholomicki (Winnipeg, Man.) added a hat trick, while 12 different skaters registered at least one point in the win.

• Rob Armstrong (Erin, Ont.), Dominic Cozzolino (Mississauga, Ont.), Liam Hickey (St. John’s, N.L.) and Corbyn Smith all scored in their Paralympic Winter Games debut.

• Billy Bridges (Summerside, P.E.I.), Ben Delaney (Ottawa, Ont.), Adam Dixon (Midland, Ont.) and captain Greg Westlake (Toronto, Ont.) added Canada’s other goals.

• Dixon also led the way with five assists in the game, while Corbin Watson (Kingsville, Ont.) and Dominic Larocque (Quebec City) shared net-minding duties.

Coach Ken Babey was happy with his team’s performance

“A game like tonight, you like to see everyone chip in and be involved offensively.

“It was a balanced team effort and I like the way the guys were unselfish, with almost every goal having two assists with it. The scoring went across the lines, the defense even chipped in a bit.

“It’s important to stay with our routines, stay as a team and share the puck.”

Previous story
South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown
Next story
Rebel yell: Burnaby South tops Totems for first provincial title since 1979

Just Posted

VIDEO: Saints stymie Royals’ big man, march to school’s first provincial title

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian defeats Smithers’ Bulkley Valley Christian in boys 1A provincial final at Langley Events Centre

Smithers wrestler wins national gold

Alexandra Schell among Smithers athletes bringing success to university championships.

Otters take on top swimmers at Prairie Invitational

Otters took on some of the top swimmers in the country at the Prairie Invitational in Winnipeg.

VIDEO: Village of Telkwa to build $3.6 million federally-backed reservoir

Funded through a federal gas grant, reservoir will increase capacity in the village

Two Mile gets $4.9-million water upgrade

Federal Gas Tax Fund covers $4.787 million of the project serving 210 residents.

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rebel yell: Burnaby South tops Totems for first provincial title since 1979

No. 8 Burnaby South takes down No. 8 Semiahmoo Totems in 4A final at Langley Events Centre

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown

Titans defeat Byrne Creek 74-66 in title game

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

VIDEO: Brentwood College slays Dragons in B.C. final

Mill Bay private school has won back-to-back BC 2A provincial basketball titles

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline drew thousands to rally in support and against the project

UPDATED: Team Tardi brings world junior curling gold home to Langley

A Langley-based team has won the international championships in Aberdeen, Scotland today.

Most Read