Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Games is one of thee that will be proposed as an official candidate for approval, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Thursday.

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week, while the Turkish city of Erzurum has been dropped from the bidding contest.

The proposal by the IOC’s executive board followed recommendations by a working group assessing the potential candidates.

Calgary, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988, has yet to decide whether it wants to host another games. A plebiscite is scheduled for Nov. 13 asking Calgarians if they want the games again.

IOC vice-president Juan-Antonio Samaranch Jr says telecommunications, transport and airports were “a little challenging” for Erzurum.

READ MORE: Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

“They have all our respect and we will continue to talk to them,” the IOC official said.

Erzurum, in eastern Turkey, had also considered using facilities and venues in Russia.

Turkey’s latest sporting rejection came one week after it lost out to Germany over the right to stage soccer’s 2024 European Championship. The country had also failed with bids to host Euro 2008, 2012 and 2016.

In addition, Istanbul is a five-time loser in Summer Games bidding, including the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo.

Bids from Sion (Switzerland), Innsbruck (Austria) and Sapporo (Japan) had also previously failed.

The bid process has been revised and made cheaper for potential bidders, aiming to ease concerns of European voters who have consistently rejected Olympic plans since Russia spent US$51 billion on massive infrastructure linked to the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

The 2026 vote is scheduled next September at an IOC meeting which likely must be moved from its intended venue, Milan.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rookie sensation Pettersson scores 1st NHL goal as Canucks whip Flames 5-2

Just Posted

Steelworkers union issues strike notice affecting 1,500 mill workers in northern B.C.

Forestry workers across region would be affected if strike goes ahead

Decision on $1.5 million of community space at new Walnut School

The district also discussed selling property it owned on Fulton Ave at the board meeting

Smithers couple wins $1 million

Brenda Graf bought the winning ticket while picking up soup ingredients for her sick husband.

Concept design for new $15.87-million library/art gallery

A new Smithers library and art gallery has a design and business case to chase 90% grant.

Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold was given new bail conditions on Tuesday

The court heard details regarding Strimbold’s alleged sexual assaults on Tuesday.

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

International company buys 50% stake in Quesnel pulp mill

Quesnel’s Cariboo Pulp & Paper will remain partially owned by West Fraser Mills

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

2020 Memorial Cup to be held in Kelowna

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Most Read