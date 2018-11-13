Tabetha Boot carries lawn signs during a rally in support of the 2026 Winter Olympic bid in Calgary, Alta., on November 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgarians head to the polls to declare ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on Winter Games

The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Calgarians head to the polls to declare whether they want the city to host a second Winter Games.

The question ”are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics.

The legacy venues from those games form the foundation of a potential second bid, which would now include the Paralympic Games.

While the result of the vote is non-binding on a city council that has the final say, the vote will influence council’s decision.

The plebiscite was a condition of the Alberta government providing money for a bid. The provincial government is paying for the $2-million cost of the plebiscite.

In an estimated $5.1-billion total price tag to host the games, the public investment asked of three orders of government is $2.875 billion.

What a cost-sharing agreement between the federal, provincial and municipal governments would look like wasn’t clear to the public until Oct. 31, which was less than two weeks before the vote.

The city has been asked to contribute $390 million, while the province has committed $700 million and the Canadian government $1.45 billion.

The bid corporation Calgary 2026 says games revenues will cover the remaining cost.

No order of government is providing guarantees against cost overruns, but Calgary 2026 has built $1.1 billion in contingency funds into its draft hosting plan.

Calgary 2026’s plans includes $502 million to upgrade legacy venues from the ‘88 Games to get them Olympic-read again.

The two new sport venues proposed are an indoor fieldhouse and a 5,000-seat ice arena.

No new stadium or NHL-sized arena is in the draft host plan, although there have been overtures between the city and the Calgary Flames to re-start talks on a new arena.

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi feels the current proposed plan and financial agreement is good for the city and thus supports a bid.

“I really want people to make their decision based on what’s before us because we know that’s solid and that’s certain and even that, I think leads to lots of benefits for Calgary,” the mayor said.

The International Olympic Committee will accept bids from 2026 candidate cities in January. The election of the host city is in June.

Related: Calgary 2026 leader expects close vote in Winter Games plebiscite

Related: Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surging Rangers beat visiting Canucks 2-1

Just Posted

Witset movie nights bring families together to support community groups

The Lion King will be shown at the next movie night on Nov. 16.

Trail to Town 10th anniversary upgrades courtesy of the Rotary

Smithers Rotary has just completed significant upgrades to the trail and auction is on now.

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Aid drives come to rescue of Grassy Plains Store fire victims

Three GoFundMe webpages for fire victims.

Pipeline company urges rejection of many seeking intervener status in jurisdictional hearings

Those seeking to participate include District of Kitimat and Haisla Nation

VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo appearances in superhero movies

Calgarians head to the polls to declare ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on Winter Games

The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Prince Charles turns 70 Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, still serving in the heir to the throne role he has filled since he was a young child.

Trudeau lays down challenge to companies in bid to boost trade with Asia

“Building the relationships, building the connections, building the facility and also changing mindsets — getting Canadian companies to see the opportunities we have around the world to partner and invest.”

CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House

CNN is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Acosta to the White House.

Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

US trial to tell epic tale of Mexican drug lord “El Chapo”

Guzman’s long-awaited U.S. trial begins Tuesday in New York

Northern California wildfire is deadliest in state history

Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead; 42 already killed in blaze

Surging Rangers beat visiting Canucks 2-1

Goalie Lundqvist ties Plante on all-time wins list

Most Read