BVCS golfers fifth in tough provincials

Defending champion Joel Veenstra was third overall in the individual standing s at the provincial championships. (Contributed photo)

The competition was close going into the final round but the Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) golf squad, with two-time champion Joel Veenstra at the helm, couldn’t overcome wind and a tough course and had to settle for fifth place in the final standings at the recent Single A Golf High School Provincials.

Seven teams battled for supremacy at the tournament held in Osoyoos, June 4 and 5.

After day one of the competition, BVCS was in fifth place with a score of 361 with the scores coming from Joel Veenstra, 72, Nathan Steenhof, 81, Jake Groot, 98 and Nate Boone with a 110. That total put the Royals only 8 shots behind Kitimat and West Point Grey which were tied for third at 353. Aberdeen Hall was leading after day one with a score of 300.

Day two was a struggle for most of the players on the Royals’ roster as they battled windy conditions and the tough course. Veenstra came in with a 77, while Steenhof improved to a 79. Josh Boone played his best golf of the season and shot a 107, and Jake Groot finished with a 108. The total for the day kept the Royals in fifth place as they were only able to gain two strokes on West Point Grey and Kitimat which had a successful day to finish in third place.

Overall, Aberdeen Hall finished with a 599 total to take top spot. Osoyoos Secondary were runners up with 636, Kitimat third at 696, West Point Grey was fourth at 726, followed by BVCS with a 732. Boundary Central and Fraser Lake rounded out the team placings.

In the individual event, two-time defending champion Joel Veenstra finished in third place with a combined score of 149, behind two Aberdeen Hall players: the winner Cole Wilson who shot 70-70 for a six stroke win over teammate Brandon Chai in second with a 146 total.

BVCS’ Nathan Steenhof finished in ninth place overall with his 160 total.

Jake Groot (L) and Nathan Boone (R) played some of their best golf of the season to put the BVCS team in fifth place overall in the standings. (Contributed photo)

Nathan Boone gets ready to get himself out of a difficult lie. (Contributed photo)