Defending champion Joel Veenstra was third overall in the individual standing s at the provincial championships. (Contributed photo)

BVCS golfers fifth in tough provincials

BVCS team gets fifth place at the recent Single A Golf High School Provincials.

The competition was close going into the final round but the Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) golf squad, with two-time champion Joel Veenstra at the helm, couldn’t overcome wind and a tough course and had to settle for fifth place in the final standings at the recent Single A Golf High School Provincials.

Seven teams battled for supremacy at the tournament held in Osoyoos, June 4 and 5.

After day one of the competition, BVCS was in fifth place with a score of 361 with the scores coming from Joel Veenstra, 72, Nathan Steenhof, 81, Jake Groot, 98 and Nate Boone with a 110. That total put the Royals only 8 shots behind Kitimat and West Point Grey which were tied for third at 353. Aberdeen Hall was leading after day one with a score of 300.

Day two was a struggle for most of the players on the Royals’ roster as they battled windy conditions and the tough course. Veenstra came in with a 77, while Steenhof improved to a 79. Josh Boone played his best golf of the season and shot a 107, and Jake Groot finished with a 108. The total for the day kept the Royals in fifth place as they were only able to gain two strokes on West Point Grey and Kitimat which had a successful day to finish in third place.

Overall, Aberdeen Hall finished with a 599 total to take top spot. Osoyoos Secondary were runners up with 636, Kitimat third at 696, West Point Grey was fourth at 726, followed by BVCS with a 732. Boundary Central and Fraser Lake rounded out the team placings.

In the individual event, two-time defending champion Joel Veenstra finished in third place with a combined score of 149, behind two Aberdeen Hall players: the winner Cole Wilson who shot 70-70 for a six stroke win over teammate Brandon Chai in second with a 146 total.

BVCS’ Nathan Steenhof finished in ninth place overall with his 160 total.

 

Jake Groot (L) and Nathan Boone (R) played some of their best golf of the season to put the BVCS team in fifth place overall in the standings. (Contributed photo)

Nathan Boone gets ready to get himself out of a difficult lie. (Contributed photo)

Nathan Steenhof had a top 10 finish in the individual standings at the Osoyoos Single A Provincial tournament. Contributed photo

Previous story
2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada
Next story
B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Just Posted

Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery encourages community involvement

Hatchery hosting a garage sale / open house / BBQ fundraiser this weekend.

Proposed $45-million South Hazelton pellet plant

GDC plans to build largest plant of its kind in North America and ship to Asia from Prince Rupert.

Family reunion almost 50 years in the making

Adopted Norwegian man finds his biological mother in Endako.

Craft beer drinkers rejoice: another brewery is coming to town

Smithers Brewing Company will have eight styles of beer such as strawberry rhubarb on tap at launch.

Skeena First Nations push for full closure of recreational fishery

Eight First Nations on the Skeena River watershed say DFO’s chinook restrictions isn’t enough

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

Calls for better truck driver training after overpass crash blocks B.C. highway

Trucking association president says some schools aren’t fully training drivers

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

Most Read