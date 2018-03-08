BVCS basketball wins a combined team effort

They all have ‘Royals’ marked on their shirts, but as the Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) Royals engage their competition at the B.C. Boys Provincial Basketball Championships in Langley, they do so as a team made up of more than one school.

Players Noah Delege and Brett Groot, both Grade 12 students at Houston Christian School, have been an important part of the BVCS Royals senior boys basketball team for a second year in a row.

Houston Christian School has not been able to field a senior boys basketball team for the past couple of years due to insufficient numbers. So Delege and Groot have been making the trip into Smithers to practise and play for BVCS Royals. The Royals have adopted these two players as their own.

“These two guys have been an important addition to our senior boys team. It’s neat to see how the synergy has grown between our schools through basketball,” explained coach Chris Steenhof.

That synergy continues as Delege and Groot travel to Langley with the BVCS Royals to compete in the provincial tournament during the week of March 5-10.

For the past two seasons, Delege and Groot have been making a twice-weekly trip into Smithers for practices. Game days and tournaments have them travelling and playing with the team throughout northern B.C. The team’s recent zone championship is due in no small part to the contributions and commitment of these players.

“We’re thrilled to be able to add these athletes to our team and to have them represent not only the BVCS Royals, but also Houston Christian School on the court,” explains Steenhof. “They’re a credit to their school and a testament to how two schools can work together.”

–Submitted article.