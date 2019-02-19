Gregory Baxter of the Bulkley Valley Nordic ski team on the podium at the Western Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships at the Telemark Ski Area in Kelowna. (Contributed photo)

BV Nordic team impresses at Western Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships

Bulkley Valley racers get some big finishes in Kelowna ahead of hosting Sunday’s Chris Dahlie race.

On the weekend of Feb. 8-10, members of the BV Nordic ski team travelled down to Kelowna to do their best in the Western Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships at the Telemark Ski Area.

For a number of team members, this was their biggest race they had competed at. It was three days of intense skiing in very cold conditions, with great racing by everyone.

Sprints were exciting to watch with many of our athletes in the heats. Gregory Baxter and Jesse Smids made it to the A and B finals placing fifth and 11th respectively. Jesse was third in his age group. Conor Murphy had a great start for his first heat but then had a tangle with another racer and his pole exploded putting him out of the race. There is not much time to catch up in a sprint race after breaking a pole, unless it happens to be a 007 rocket propulsion specialty pole. Chloe Williston also raced in the sprint B Final and placed 10th.

Zoe Hallman also had a strong weekend of racing, as did Caedmon Dunbar who raced his first 7.5-km distance race. For our Midget athletes, Chloe Williston, Darah Gillis, Caitlyn Gillis, Finley Gagnon, Zephyr Dumais and James Baxter, they all did extremely well in facing the highly competitive fields.

Sunday brought out the thrilling and fun relay races. Starts were postponed an hour due to temperatures being too cold. Some of our athletes had their best races that day, perhaps thanks to the colder climes we northerners train in. Jesse Smids was the third fastest racer in the Junior Boys category of 3.3 km with a time of 8:02, only one mere second off the first skier. Gregory Baxter was the fastest Juvenile Boy for the 3.3 km with a time of 8:16. Most categories had over 45 skiers in them. Gregory’s team placed third overall. All skiers put in excellent efforts and supported each other enthusiastically.

Alan Baxter and Mark Gillis once again did an outstanding job with the waxing for the athletes. Two weeks ago many of these athletes were in Revelstoke for the BC Cup #2 and the waxing conditions were not as easy, but the wax team still pulled it off, finding a good grip for challenging conditions. Their magical skills will be put to the test in a few more races yet this year.

The local Chris Dahlie race is Feb. 24 at our beautiful Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club trails, which will be a great event for all our club athletes and members. Plus, it’s an invitation for local people to come and watch these determined athletes in action, or to participate in the race yourself for a fun challenge. There are age brackets to fit everybody.

The following week, many of the Midgets racers will be going to BC Championships in Salmon Arm, while the Junior and Juvenile athletes prepare to leave for the Canadian National Championships, March 8 in Nakkertok, Quebec, Eastern Canada’s largest ski club. Can our BV Nordic athletes climb higher in the rankings? Stay tuned for more!

–Submitted story

 

Caedmon Dunbar of the Bulkley Valley Nordic ski team at the Western Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships at the Telemark Ski Area in Kelowna. (Contributed photo)

Darah Gillis of the Bulkley Valley Nordic ski team at the Western Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships at the Telemark Ski Area in Kelowna. (Contributed photo)

James Baxter of the Bulkley Valley Nordic ski team at the Western Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships at the Telemark Ski Area in Kelowna. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
B.C. athlete takes home gold in freestyle aerials at Canada Games

Just Posted

Alkemist conjures one-man band shows

A unique performance is coming to Smithers, Williams Lake, Terrace and Prince Rupert.

BV Nordic team impresses at Western Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships

Bulkley Valley racers get some big finishes in Kelowna ahead of hosting Sunday’s Chris Dahlie race.

Freedom of information campaign on ICBC rates started

Former Telkwa mayor Darcy Repen is recruiting people to get ICBC info for each postal code.

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project searches for partners

TransCanada is renewing permits for its natural gas pipeline project to North Coast.

Province announces $100-million grant funding for Northwest communities

The Northern Capital and Planning Grant will go to four regional districts and 22 municipalities

Mermen calendar targets ‘toxic masculinity,’ raises big money for charities

Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club gave a cheque for more than $202,000 to Violence Prevention NL

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest

Prince George man with ties to Vernon was being sought by police

After a week away, SNC-Lavalin questions await MPs returning to Parliament

Two have resigned already: Jody Wilson-Raybould was veterans affairs minister and Gerald Butts was Trudeau’s principal secretary

‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Addison, 7, cannot get a live vaccine because she has a heart transplant

Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy

Funding allocation expected to be released with 2019 budget

Chanel: Iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld has died

He spent virtually his entire career at luxury labels catering to the very wealthy

Lost a ring? This B.C. man will find it for you

Chris Turner founded The Ring Finders, an international directory of metal detector hobbyists

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

Vancouver member of Parliament Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet last week

Most Read