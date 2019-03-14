Claire Lesawich at the BC Cup 5 in Kelowna. (Contributed photo)

BV Nordic skiers glide through Teck BC Championships

Fourteen skiers from the Bulkley Valley Nordic cross-country ski team at provincial competition.

Fourteen skiers from the Bulkley Valley Nordic cross-country ski team were part of the 600 skiers gathering from 22 clubs from across B.C., Alberta, Washington state and Idaho on March 1-3 at Larch Hills Nordic Centre near Salmon Arm, B.C.

For our BV team, over half of our participants had not raced at such a large provincial event before, and so it was an incredible experience to throw themselves into the championships. Everyone fared very well for themselves, even though the competition was strong. There were three days of racing: Friday was a mass start classic race, Saturday was the interval start freestyle (skate-skiing), and Sunday were the team relays.

Our best boy was 15-year-old Gregory Baxter, who has been committed to a thorough training program and achieved a gold medal in Juvenile 2 Boys skate, leading the way with over 17 seconds between him and the nearest racer. He also placed fourth in the classic race the day before.

Our youngest skier, six-year-old Adelie Dumais also had great races, placing third in both classic and skate races in the Atom Girls 2 category. She kept a smile on her face the whole time and helped the rest of the team stay silly in the lodge. We had a couple of other top 10 finishers: Ava Wimbush got eighth in the Midget Girls 1 3.75 km skate race, and Chloe Williston, recovering from a bad cold, got 10th in her classic Midget Girls 2 4.6 km race.

Other athletes who placed in the top 20 of their divisions were Jesse Wimbush, Ari Rath Jenne, Zephyr Dumais, Catherine Degisi, Darah Gillis, Hayden Gillis and Caedmon Dunbar. Just shy of that benchmark, and still skiing with gusto were Nick Schley, Ronan Nisbet and Caitlyn Gillis.

The relay races were fun and challenging, with the transition zone a flurry of activity as the teams sped through and tagged their partners. In Midget Girls, our BV Sparkles team of Chloe Williston, Catherine Degisi and Ava Wimbush got 10th. Two other of our Midget Girls, Darah and Caitlyn Gillis, joined with Caledonia skier Mya Blackburn as team “TBA” and placed 14th. In Midget Boys, our BV Nitro team of Zephyr Dumais, Nick Schley and Ari Rath Jenne raced to 16th place and our BV Aliens team of Ronan Nisbet, Hayden Gillis and Jesse Wimbush got 27th.

Acting head coach Patrick Williston led the charge, helping tremendously to guide our kids through the ins and outs of preparing physically and mentally for such a big race. He was assisted by coaches Josh Wimbush and Melanie Dumont. Their encouragement for our racers was a monumental factor to help to keep them on track and ready for the challenge.

Our wax technician team was on their game too. Led by Mark Gillis, with help from Patrick Dumais, Joe Degisi and Alan Baxter, the waxers worked with dedication to aim to bring the best glide and grip to our skiers, and were among the most in tune to the onsite conditions. It really is amazing the network of efforts needed to support the ski team.

On the same weekend, the biathletes were competing in BC Cup 5 in Kelowna. Claire Lesawich came in fourth in the Youth Women and Miller Kriese got seventh in the Senior Boys. Claire has been representing Bulkley Valley on the Biathlon BC Cup circuit and is currently ranked first in her category. She is now preparing for Canadian Biathlon Nationals which take place later this month.

Next up, the Juveniles and Junior racers are off to the Nationals in Quebec. And locally, we’ve got the Wetzin’Kwa Loppet on March 16, with the pasta potluck and dessert auction the night before at the lodge on March 15 to build up your energy reserves.

Anyone can attend the dessert auction and can register to race anywhere from 1 to 54 km in skate or classic categories. See the club’s website at bvnordic.ca.

–Submitted by Perry Rath.

Previous story
Motte scores twice in 11 seconds as Canucks dump Rangers 4-1

Just Posted

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

NDP to start candidate search

Smithers Mayor Bachrach considers run to replace Nathan Cullen in Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Mark Perry premieres hockey song nationally

Smithers musician deals with heartbreak of Humboldt Broncos bus crash with new song Cold Road.

BV Nordic skiers glide through Teck BC Championships

Fourteen skiers from the Bulkley Valley Nordic cross-country ski team at provincial competition.

Final arguments today in Fowler attempted murder trial

Jury will hear very different versions of Oct. 14, 2017 shooting near 2 Mile

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Canada’s Big 5 bank CEOs pay rises 6.5% to earn $54M in 2018

Volatility in equity markets last year also put pressure on the banks’ valuations

Federal budget expected to have more wiggle room, even with weaker outlook

Economy posted solid numbers for much of last year and employment has remained particularly strong

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Motte scores twice in 11 seconds as Canucks dump Rangers 4-1

Feisty battle sees two New York players ejected

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Most Read