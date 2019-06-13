Bulkley Valley U14 boys soccer squad wins zones

The Rapids will now proceed to provincial championship in Prince George July 4-5

Bulkley Valley Rapids under 14 soccer will go on to the provincial championships in July following their aggregate win over Williams Lake last weekend. (Submitted photo)

Bulkley Valley Rapids soccer under 14 boys recently secured a position in the B.C. provincial championship competition by overcoming their Williams Lake counterparts in the Northern Zone tournament in a pair of games held in Quesnel..

The Rapids took the title by posting a two-game aggregate score of 5-4. As a result they will go on to meet the other zone champions at the Les Sinnot Memorial Boys Provincial Cup in Prince George July 4-7.

Coaches Bill Holdyk and Louis Moolman are proud and impressed with the swift skill progress and team development in the squad which has only been together for a few weeks.

Moolman feels that one of the important factors in their growth is the fact that the athletes on the squad train in a number of sports over the year since they are unable to play soccer year-round.

He said there would be at least five teams from around the province at the contest.

“In all fairness, we are not near to being favourites, but we see it as an opportunity for the boys to get tournament experience and develop their soccer,” he said. “The parents and kids are excited to participate. We haven’t had the chance to compete in that division for a while and look forward to it.”

Members of the team practice twice a week to go along with their regular house league games. As a select team, the group had only a pair of games prior to attending the zone competition.

Moolman said they are a representative team which has improved dramatically since getting together in early May.



