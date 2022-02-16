Bulkley Valley skiers excel in Salmon Arm

Bulkley Valley Nordics racers skied their way to 23 top ten finishes at a BC Cup event in Salmon Arm Feb. 12 – 13 including a first place finish for Ryan Chapman in the Masters Men category.
The largest Bulkley Valley Nordics race team in recent history joined nearly 500 other skiers from more than 20 clubs across BC and Alberta to compete at BC Cup #2 at the Larch Hills Ski Trails.
Led by Head Coach Andrew Brisbin, the team of 25 athletes, including four Masters, began the weekend with freestyle sprints on Saturday.
After interval-start qualifying in the morning, the athletes moved on to three additional heats on short, fast courses with six athletes racing head-to-head in each heat. This is cross country skiing’s version of downhill ski-cross, and there were lots of high-speed, highlight-reel crashes.
Under a bright afternoon sun, the team of athletes and parents cheered BV skiers up the menacing final climb, a legendary ascent known as “the beast.”
Onele Laskowski pushed hard up the famous climb and flew across the line in a memorable finish.
Sunday started cool, around -5 °C, but as the sun crossed the sky, the temperature rapidly increased, providing an exciting challenge for the wax team as they busily prepared skis for classic distance races.
Klister was the call from Coach Brisbin and the wax team were soon mired in a re-enactment of Dr. Suess’s famous story, Bartholomew and the Oobleck.
Bulkley Valley athletes were on form, demonstrating excellent striding technique. Once again, racers were forced to contend with “the beast,” sometimes tackling the epic climb twice before kicking hard to the finish line.
U16 athletes Elsa Nisbet and Eden Dunbar matched strides on the challenging course, and close by, their teammate Mila Woudstra. Top ten finished on the day included:
We are now in the heart of the racing season. Several Bulkley Valley Nordics racers will make their way to Vanderhoof for a freestyle event on Saturday, Feb. 19, the final test before the BC Cross Country Ski Championships (scheduled for Prince George’s Otway Ski Trails on March 4 – 6).
The Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club is looking forward to sending a record number of adult and youth racers to the provincial championships.
The final event in this year’s race calendar is the Canadian National Ski Championships in Whistler, March 20 – 27. Once again, a dedicated team of Bulkley Valley U16 and U18 racers will represent Smithers at the highest level of ski racing in the country.
– Submitted, Patrick Williston
TOP TEN FINISHES FEB. 12
Masters Men
Ryan Chapman, 1st
Dan Hamhuis, 4th
Ben Forsyth, 6th
Josh Wimbush, 10th
U18 Girls
Chloe Williston, 6th
U16 Girls
Ava Wimbush, 2nd
U14 Girls
Sacha Fleury-Allen, 3rd
U14 Boys
Jesse Wimbush, 4th
Adrian Wickham, 8th
U12 Girls
Morgan Hamhuis, 3rd
Gigi Gagnon, 4th
U12 Boys
Gabriel Wimbush, U12 boys, 2nd
Benji Wickham U12 boys, 4th
U10 Girls
Juliette Fleury-Allen, 4th
U10 Boys
Ethan Chapman, 10th
TOP TEN FINISHES FEB. 13
U18 Girls
Chloe Williston, 6th
U16 Girls
Ava Wimbush, 5th
U14 Girls
Sacha Fleury-Allen, 9th
U14 Boys
Jesse Wimbush, 6th
U12 Girls
Morgan Hamhuis, 4th
U12 Boys
Gabriel Wimbush, 4th
U10 Girls
Juliette Fleury-Allen, 3rd
U10 Boys
Ethan Chapman, 9th