Bulkley Valley Nordic skiers end provincial season on high note

West Kelowna’s Telemark Nordic ski club hosted more than 30 Bulkley Valley cross country skiers in early March for the B.C. Cross-country Skiing Championships. The Smithers team, travelling the farthest of the B.C. teams to participate, did extremely well with 22 top-ten finishes from skiers ages eight to 47 years old.

Friday’s mass start, “skate technique,” caught some athletes off guard in a bottleneck where the course became considerably narrow. Some poles were broken, skis were tangled, and skiers fell. Determination got them back on their feet to complete the course which included a section called Heartbreak Hill.

Saturday’s interval classic race displayed the large number of athletes at these championships, with a long line of skiers waiting to start 15 seconds apart.

The Bulkley Valley wax team rose to the occasion by knocking it out of the park, in terms of waxing for the conditions. They clearly contributed to the team’s top ten finishes and medals.

“Spectating at Telemark Nordic was quite the experience with the course visible on three different points in the area called the triangle. Cow bells and cheers erupted regularly as skiers went whizzing by in all three directions,” said Helene Fleury, one of the parents in attendance.

The Sunday Relay Race took some seriousness out of the competition thanks to the brilliantly creative team names and spectacular display of costumes. They did not disappoint.

The high-volume cheering was also a highlight of the weekend. Despite sequins and glitter, Bulkley Valley skiers showed grit and camaraderie. Interestingly, the third racer of each of the three BV women’s relay teams were coincidentally tagged at the same time and shot out simultaneously.

Friendships were built across the province all weekend with athletes and coaches from other clubs. As skiers departed from the race venue, BV Nordic skiers were seen hugging their opponents and wishing them a great summer as this was the last provincial race of the year. Skis will be storage, waxed and put away until the snow flies again in late November.

Matt and Finlay Beedle (father and son ) both competing at the B.C. Cross-country Skiing Championships in Kelowna in early March. (Submitted photo)

Myles Rosenberger, the youngest competitor from the Bulkley Valley Nordic team at the B.C. Cross-country Skiing Championships in Kelowna in early March. (Submitted photo)