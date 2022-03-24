Bulkley Valley Nordic skier earns bronze at nationals

Ava Wimbush placed third in the 3.3 km freestyle U16 women’s event

From left Finley Gagnon, Chloe Williston and Ava Wimbush enjoy themselves at the Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships in Whistley March 20. (Patrick Williston photo)

Bulkley Valley cross-country skier Ava Wimbush will be returning from the Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships with a bronze medal.

Day 1 of the national event at Whistler’s Olympic Park on March 20 was a terrific day of racing for the Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club (BVCCSC) racers.

Wimbush raced in the 3.3 km freestyle race among 97 U16 women giving all she had to find herself on the podium.

Finley Gagnon also had a strong race, flying up the punishing final climb to finish 24th in the country in her age cohort.

Chloe Williston, who races with the BC Development Squad, excelled in the grueling 5 km race for U18 to Senior women finishing 22nd among Canada’s 2005 female athletes a few minutes back of Olympic gold, silver, and bronze medalist, Jessie Diggins.

BVCS alumni Gregory Baxter, who now skis in Vernon was also on racing Sunday in the 10 km U18 to Senior men’s race.

Baxter, a BC Team skier, was 12th in the U20 Canadian men.

The weeklong Championships wrap up next Sunday (March 27) with distance freestyle mass start races of 10 km for the U16 women, 15 km for the U18 women, and 45 km for the senior women and men.

Chloe Williston competes at the Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships in Whistley March 20. (Patrick Williston photo)