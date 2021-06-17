Bulkley Valley Christian School Intermediate Games Day

Jesse Wimbush connects aloft during the high kick event (an Inuit game). This difficult event requires the athlete to jump, kick and land all on the same foot. (Tom Grasmeyer photo)

Bulkley Valley Christian School intermediate Grades 4 – 7 held an outdoor games day June 9. Most not all activities were rooted in Inuit games. They used our own western names for the games including the seal walk (knuckles and toes…see how far you can go), airplane (carry a person who sees how long they can remain rigid in the ‘airplane’ position), ball kick (launch, kick and land all on the same foot). They also included some track-and-field events such as long jump, 50m race and 400(ish) metre run.

Emma Hols led the pack during the 300 metre run. (Tom Grasmeyer photo)