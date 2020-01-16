Bulkley Valley biathlete strikes gold in Austria

Callie Lancaster wins 6km sprint and bronze in individual 10km, teammate also picks up two bronze

Callie Lancaster at the start of the National biathlon championship in 2018. (Archive photo)

Two Bulkley Valley biathletes are right on target at the Winter World Masters Games.

Callie Lancaster won gold in the Women’s 45 year old, 6km Sprint event in Innsbruck, Austria this morning. Lancaster went 2-2 in shooting, but was fast enough at 21:25.3 to finish nearly half a minute ahead her closest competitor.

Meanwhile, teammate Lèa-Marie Bowes-Lyon also medalled today, taking home bronze in the Women’s 40 category. She was 1-4 with a time of 21:45.4, which was 2:51.8 off the pace of the winner Simona Elvy of Czech Republic.

READ MORE: Callie Lancaster national masters biathlon champion

Previously, in the 10km Individual race, held Tuesday, both women achieved bronze in their respective categories. Lancaster was 0-3-3-3 in shooting and finished in 37:20.4. Bowes-Lyon went 2-1-2-4 and had a time of 36:21.0

Lancaster and Bowes-Lyon combined in 2018 for a first and second finish at the Canadian nationals.

Both women will be competing in the Relay on Friday along with Yvette Jackson from Squamish.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter