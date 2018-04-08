B.C. relay team (left to right) Emily Dickson, Angus Tweedie, Keiran Marchand. The team ranked third in the Junior Relay. Contributed photo

Bulkley Valley biathlete shoots way to top finishes at nationals

Angus Tweedie recently competed at the national championships as part of Team B.C.

While biathlon may not be an extremely well known or popular sport in B.C., one of the locals is beginning to make an impact on the national scene with strong performances at that level.

Angus Tweedie has recently competed at the national championships as part of Team B.C. and performed to some very impressive finishes. He was third in the pursuit race as well as third in the relay. He was fourth in the mass start and sixth in the sprint race.

The next step is to take light training and then go back to regular training later.

Next season he moves into the senior men’s category.

“I’ll be racing against the big guys,” he said. “My goal for next year to is to qualify for IBA tour, which is one step below the World Cup. The IBA tour is usually in Europe.”

Compared to the previous year, Tweedie feels that this season has been a year of improvement.

“My shooting percentage is higher, my ski speed is faster and my overall ranking is better,” he said.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger in the training center. It’s my second year there. I’ve spent a lot more time in the gym. Last year we weren’t in the gym very often but this year we’re in the gym two to three times per week.

“My shooting has improved due to overall focus and I feel I’ve matured in my shooting. I still shoot really fast but I feel I’ve got a more mature attitude in my shooting. I’ve also changed the stock in my weapon.”

Tweedie keeps himself busy while at the training center in Whistler.

“I’ve been working as a coach for public and private lessons as well as for some school groups. I also do some coaching for one of the local clubs and I also do some corporate events at the park,” he said.

He says he still prefers Smithers.

“The whole fact that it gets dark out at four o’ clock even in the summer is kind of weird. I’m looking forward to coming home,” he said.

