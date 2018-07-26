Bulkley Valley adult soccer sees big enrolment

Men have about 62 men playing on four teams while the women have almost 130 players on six teams.

As a child, nothing could be better on a summer’s evening than a chance to run around outside with friends while playing some game you love.

Not much can beat that as an adult either. Recreational soccer in the Bulkley Valley area certainly has a healthy enrolment but a big surprise is the number of men and women who play on a regular basis.

Men have approximately 62 men playing on four teams while the women have almost 130 players on six teams.

Teams are based in Smithers, Telkwa, Hazelton and Burns Lake.

Recently as part of a wind down of the summer season, the men had two teams on the field. Neither team was at full strength and some modifications had to be made in order to play. For example, there were no designated goalies and the last man back took over those duties. The game was high energy and there were certainly some excellent skills presented but it was not a “regular” game, especially when the games of the recent World Cup games are considered.

The excitement and commitment of the women appears stronger. Their recent games had full teams on the field with replacement players racing up and down the field and the goalies making sure that the scoring was low. The last two games resulted in ties.

The women’s league regular season was dominated by the Aqua North team with 10 wins while the men’s side was topped by SC Nature’s Pantry.

Final games have been scheduled and results will be available upon completion.

