Brothers Krauskopf both place in Top ten at Blackcomb

Toan Krauskopf came in 8th overall in the Slopestyle Snowboarding at the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series in Blackcomb. (Contributed photo)

In the first competition of the year for the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series, Smithers athletes Tosh Krauskopf landed third place overall, and brother Toan Krauskopf came in eighth overall.

Competing against 45 other riders in the Slopestyle Snowboarding event at Whistler Blackcomb Mountain, the brother combo fared very well both days to land in the top ten overall. Both are members of the Whistler Valley Snowboard Club.

The brothers, aged 17 and 16, live and train together in Pemberton, driving to Whistler to board five or six days a week. Added to their busy schedule is online school to keep up with.

They billet in Pemberton, so they also buy and cook all their own meals.

“I’m jealous,” says dad Jason of his boys, “I wish I was that good (at snowboarding) and I wish I was living their life,” he laughed.

“We are super proud of the boys, and they have been travelling and competing for years. As parents, we are used to it all, but we go often as we can to be with them. We see their competitions when we can, but they are pretty busy and all over the place and sometimes in two different places at the same time, so it’s very hard to keep up with them.”

The coming competitions for the two will see them travelling to Kelowna, Kamloops, Calgary, Ontario, Quebec and back to Calgary for Junior Nationals in March.



