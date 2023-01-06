BREAKING: Kootenay head coach suspended for remainder of season after line brawl in Nelson

Adam DiBella has been penalized for his part in the Dec. 31 line brawl

Nelson head coach Adam DiBella addresses Leafs players during a training camp skate. DiBella has been suspended for the remainder of the KIJHL season. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson Leafs head coach Adam DiBella has been suspended for the remainder of the season by the KIJHL for his part in the Dec. 31 line brawl with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The league announced the suspension Friday, as well as a $5,000 fine to the Leafs who have also been instructed to retrain all team staff in KIJHL standards of conduct.

“Our investigation determined that the incident in Saturday’s game was instigated by the Leafs at Mr. DiBella’s direction,” says KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois said in a statement.

“The KIJHL has zero tolerance for these types of actions by any team staff member, and the severity of Mr. DiBella’s suspension reflects the seriousness that we place on leadership and player safety.”

DiBella won’t be on the bench for the remaining 15 regular season games on the Leafs’ schedule as well as any potential playoff games.

He’s also banned from travel with the team, being present in any KIJHL facility including the Nelson and District Community Complex for one hour before and after any Leafs game, and cannot take part in team practices. DiBella, who works with Leafs general manager Lance Morey on roster management and recruitment, is also not to take part in any trades, meetings or recruitment.

Additionally, the league has stipulated DiBella must apply for reinstatement by Dubois in order to coach in the league again.

DiBella told the Nelson Star he accepts the suspension.

“I am embarrassed of my actions that put the health and safety of 10 players at risk. As a coach I needed to be a leader and I led players into a situation that could have ended in disaster.”

DiBella is in his rookie season as the Leafs’ head coach after replacing his father Mario DiBella, who retired after last season. He had previously served as an assistant coach since joining the team in 2018.

The KIJHL handed out a total of 35 suspensions to the Leafs and Nitehawks for the Dec. 31 fight. Leafs players Tyler Seminoff, Leighton Partington, Hunter Sperle and Ryland Mennie were each suspended eight games, Marko Pavlovic was also given three games.

Nitehawks players Gavin Tritt, Boris Hristov, Spencer Dixon-Reusz and Kaleb Percival were also suspended two games each.

