Madison Richter won gold at the Youth Bowl Provincial Championships and will be competing at nationals in Regina May 5-7. Contributed photo

Bowling champ heads to nationals

Richter duo take provincial gold and silver

Madison and Ryan Richter both went to the Youth Bowl Canada Provincial Championships on March 3 and 4, Madison winning gold and Ryan taking silver.

They bowled 10 games each in a match play format over the two days. At the end of the 10 games, Ryan found himself in a three-way tie for the gold medal. He bowled a 152 to take the silver medal.

Madison took 8.5 out of 10 points to win the gold medal. She had the win cinched before she even bowled her last game, but that didn’t stop her: she threw a 355 her last game just for fun.

She will be competing at her second Nationals, this time in Regina on May 5-7.

Their father Greg Richter has also been chosen as the boys singles coach for Team B.C. and will be guiding three boys age ranged from 10–19.

Submited article

 

Ryan Richter wins silver at the Youth Bowl Provincial Championships. Contributed photo

