The forecast had been for less favorable weather but on Saturday there were very good conditions and there were decent crowds. (Tom Best photo)

Bike Swap a sign of spring

There is still quite a bit of snow to go, but the Bike Swap is always a sign of spring.

Spring is coming — really.

A sure sign of that is the annual Bike Swap.

According to Peter Krause of McBike and Sport, there were not as many as the last couple of years but he felt that this was probably due to the later spring weather. Sales were down to around 100 from 120.

 

There were even a few bicycles built for two. They were picked up quickly. (Tom Best photo)

For some it was probably their first bike and there were plenty of different sizes and types for all to choose from. (Tom Best photo)

Some people would have needed some assistance in choosing the right size. Fortunately there was plenty available. (Tom Best photo)

