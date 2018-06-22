Cyclists take off in the mass start of the Tour de Smithers. Tom Best photo

Bike events on streets and mountains

Tour de Smithers and Upchuk gave very different cycling options on a beautiful weekend.

The weekend’s perfect weather came at just the right time as local cyclists headed out for a couple of traditional events.

Saturday morning, approximately 40 racers headed out from the middle of town for the Tour de Smithers. There was a wide range of ages and levels of ability.

Two versions of the event were available. The shorter race took entrants between an hour-and-a-half to two-and-a-half hours, while the long race was over four hours in duration.

Official results were not available at press time.

Sunday’s event, the Upchuck race, was a different type of challenge. This mountain bike event took place on one of the Smithers’ mountain bike trails and consisted of the ride up to the top of the course followed by the downhill dash.

The grinding ride up the hill would not be for the weak of heart (or legs). The exhilarating downhill ride required good brakes and more than a little fearlessness.

Ages of competitors ranged from as young as five to over 65. Younger riders did not do the entire course.

Winner of the open men’s was Michael Jordan, followed closely by Will O’Connell.

The men’s masters event was Peter Krause’s, while the women’s race was taken by Carmen Blabey.

Walter Blucher took the senior (65 and over) category while Heiko Krause took the junior men’s class.

The Mini-Chuck Race 5 and under division saw Ethan Rosenberger first, Myles Rosenberger at second and Laura Overstall third.

In the six and seven-year-old group, Finn Rosenberger was first, Noah Kilback in the runner up spot and and Sylvia Murdoch in third.

For the eight and nine-year-olds, Logan Buchanan was first, Rowan Coupe second and Shayane Noordhof third.

sports@interior-news.com

 

The Upchuck race is a challenging event on local mountain bike trails. Cyclists go up the trail and then and then back down as fast as possible. (Tom Best photo)

Peter Krause took the masters division of the full Upchuck race. Tom Best photo

Two distances of the race were available. Here a group of bikers head for the finish of the shorter race. (Tom Best photo)

Bike events on streets and mountains

