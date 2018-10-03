Big Northwest hockey tournament fills Smithers arenas

Smithers will host 14 hockey teams coming to town for this weekend’s tournament.

Smithers minor hockey will be a busy spot next weekend as they once again host the Jim Bolster Memorial T3 Tournament.

Tournament staff says that they will entertain 14 teams at the competition. The teams will be in the Pee Wee, Bantam and Midget categories with local teams going head-to-head with squads from the Northwest District such as Terrace and Prince George.

Games will be played on the new rink as well as the Civic Arena.

Danielle Nixon of the Smithers Minor Hockey Association said that she and her cohorts are looking forward to the tournament.

“It’s about the same size as it has been in the past and using both ice surfaces will make the tournament easier to run,” she said.

The first games will go off at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with the concluding gold medal games set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

West Fraser Mills is a major sponsor of the tournament along with numerous other backers for the event.