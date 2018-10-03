The top Smithers Minor Hockey players will be representing their community this weekend as they play in the Jim Bolster Memorial T3 Tournament. Here several prepare for the season at a training camp this summer. Tom Best photo

Big Northwest hockey tournament fills Smithers arenas

Smithers will host 14 hockey teams coming to town for this weekend’s tournament.

Smithers minor hockey will be a busy spot next weekend as they once again host the Jim Bolster Memorial T3 Tournament.

Tournament staff says that they will entertain 14 teams at the competition. The teams will be in the Pee Wee, Bantam and Midget categories with local teams going head-to-head with squads from the Northwest District such as Terrace and Prince George.

Games will be played on the new rink as well as the Civic Arena.

Danielle Nixon of the Smithers Minor Hockey Association said that she and her cohorts are looking forward to the tournament.

“It’s about the same size as it has been in the past and using both ice surfaces will make the tournament easier to run,” she said.

The first games will go off at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with the concluding gold medal games set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

West Fraser Mills is a major sponsor of the tournament along with numerous other backers for the event.

sports@interior-news.com

Previous story
No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Just Posted

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold was given new bail conditions on Tuesday

The court heard details regarding Strimbold’s alleged sexual assaults on Tuesday.

Brad Layton aims to promote growth and change provincial funding

Current Telkwa councilor says bedroom communities at a disadvantage.

John McDivitt wants to stop payment on Hwy 16 bus to Burns Lake

Telkwa mayor candidate McDivitt said the poor condition of Telkwa’s water pushed him to run.

Big Northwest hockey tournament fills Smithers arenas

Smithers will host 14 hockey teams coming to town for this weekend’s tournament.

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers

Attorney General David Eby models pharmaceutical case on long-running tobacco action

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint news conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

Most Read