Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)

Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)

Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

Former NHL defenseman Kevin Bieksa is doing an hour-long “Virtual Hot Stove” organized by Vancouver Canucks Alumni.

The “exclusive” event on Friday, Dec. 11 will be hosted by Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy starting at 7 p.m. on the Zoom conference app.

Bieksa, known as “Juice” in hockey circles, never shied from a microphone during his playing days, and became a star analyst during NHL playoff games over the summer.

The Rogers-presented “virtual hockey experience” on Dec. 11 will feature Bieksa and some of his hockey friends along with Murphy, “who will encourage these former Canucks with hockey stories and memorable moments,” according to the event link on sidedooraccess.com.

Registration is free for the trial-run “Hot Stove,” a first for the Canucks Alumni organization.

Event host Side Door is described as “a platform matching performers with spaces to create shows anytime, anywhere, including ticketed online shows. Our philosophy is that absolutely anybody should be able to present arts and culture locally in their community in whatever space they have available. Living rooms, back yards, bookstores, galleries, offices, community halls, you get the picture.”

(Story continues below)

Vancouver Canucks Alumni recently found a new home at Surrey’s newest rink.

This fall, close to 30 former NHL players and other alumni association members began scrimmaging weekly at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, on Monday nights, in blue-versus-white action.

Canucks Alumni colours, including logo and jerseys through the years, have been painted on walls of the Surrey Knights players’ lounge, thanks to the efforts of the junior hockey team’s owner, John Craighead, an alumni member.

The year-old Surrey arena now serves as something of a home base for the alumni association, which involves a long list of former Canucks players in addition to former NHLers and other pros, hockey managers, entertainers, media and others.

• READ MORE: Canucks alumni players move their weekly scrimmages to Surrey’s newest hockey rink

Canuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vanderbilt K Fuller becomes first woman to play in NCAA’s Power 5 football conference

Just Posted

K-J Millar/The Northern View
Northern Health reports new highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Thirty-three cases were reported on Nov. 22

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce coveted Alpine Man Statue for winners of the 2020 Community and Business Awards Nov 25. (contributed photo)
Smithers Feed Store named Business of the Year

Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Awards handed out in virtual ceremony via Zoom

The Terrace River Kings lost 9-3 to the Quesnel Kangaroos on Mar. 2, 2019 in the final CIHL playoffs. (Lindsay Chung Photo)
Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season

League open to playing exhibition games if possible

Questions around rail safety, firefighter safety, cleanup near the rail yards and tracks, whistle cessation, etc were raised during the RDBN meeting with CN. (File photo)
Regional district frustrated with CN response to grievances

‘A lot of our concerns are still not being heard,’: Houston mayor Shane Brienen

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the fresh, fluffy snow at Fernie Alpine Resort.
Ski hill scheduled to open Dec. 4

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort will open without its usual contingent of international workers

Mary Cox and Jack Plant dance in their pyjamas and slippers at the morning pyjama dance during the Rhythm Reelers’ 25 Annual Rally in the Valley Square Dance Festival in Chilliwack on June 4, 2011. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 is Square Dancing Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Square Dancing Day, Disability Day and International Ninja Day are all coming up this week

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)
Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

More than 60 cm of snow has fallen at Ulkatcho First Nation near Anahim Lake in the Chilcotin since a snowfall warning went into effect Thursday, Nov. 26. (Graham West photo)
VIDEO: More than 60 cm of snowfall in Chilcotin since Thursday, Nov. 26

Graham West of Ulkatcho First Nation captures the scene on video

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Peter Wilson, left, and Micah Rankin, right, formed the Special Prosecutor team that was tasked with reviewing and litigating charges stemming from the Bountiful investigation. Trevor Crawley photo.
End of Bountiful prosecution wraps up decades of legal battles

Constitutional questions had to be settled before a polygamy prosecution could move forward

Most Read